Thomasville store robbed

Dec. 13—THOMASVILLE — Police are investigating the robbery of a store Saturday night.

A man in all gray clothing walked into the Dollar General in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue at 8:45 p.m. Closed-circuit video images show the man had on a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and a gray mask covering his face, as well as black sneakers with pink trim.

Further information wasn't available as of Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information to call the Thomasville Police Department at 336-475-4260.