Thomasville store robbed for third time

Jan. 23—THOMASVILLE — A local discount store was robbed Saturday night for the third time since November, and this time the robber fired a shot in the parking lot after an exchange with a customer.

A man entered the Dollar General in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue about 9 p.m., went to the counter and demanded money, the Thomasville Police Department said. Police did not disclose how much money he took.

A customer who witnessed the robbery followed the robber out the store into the parking lot, where the two had a short verbal exchange before the robber fired one shot as he was leaving on foot, police said.

No injuries or damage was reported.

Investigators believe this robbery is connected to the Dec. 10 robbery of the same Dollar General. The robber in both cases wore the same gray clothing and black sneakers with bright orange or pink shoelaces and trim.

The Dollar General also was a target of robbery on Nov. 28 in which two men came in, brandished a firearm and demanded money. Both men were arrested a short time later.