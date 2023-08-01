Thomasville woman charged in plot to kill estranged husband

Aug. 1—NASSAU, Bahamas — Thomasville resident Lindsay Shiver is under arrest after Bahamian Police said they uncovered a plot crafted by her and two men to kill her estranged husband, Robert Shiver.

According to Bahamas Court News, police arrested Shiver, 36, along with her lover Terrance Bethel, 28, of Guana Cay, Abaco and suspected hitman Farron Newbold Jr., 28, of the Bahamas.

Bahamian police say they uncovered the plot on July 16, while searching the phone and social media app of a suspected burglar.

A source familiar with the investigation said the Shivers have a home in the Bahamas, where Lindsay first began an affair with Bethel. Upon Robert finding out about the suspected affair, he filed for divorce.

That is when Lindsay, Bethel and and Newbold Jr. were said to have concocted a plan to murder Robert.

"On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver," said the police report.

Once arrested in Abaco, the trio was flown to Nassau, where they appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on Friday.

According to Lindsay's attorney, Reckley is not authorized to grant her a bail. To receive a bail, Lindsay will have to apply with the Supreme Court in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

Authorities are currently holding Lindsay, Bethel and Newbold Jr. in jail. They were not required to enter a plea and have to return to court October 5.