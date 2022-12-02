Thomasville woman charged with poisoning husband with antifreeze

Dec. 2—THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Torrii Fredrick Robinson was booked into the Thomas County Jail on Monday afternoon, following a 14-month investigation into the death of her husband, Phil Fredrick.

According to reports, on Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Thomas County Sheriff's Office received a request from the Thomas County Coroner's Office to investigate a possible poisoning death. The TCSO requested assistance from the Thomasville office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, due to the unusual nature of the case.

"I've worked here for 30 years and only seen two cases of poisoning," said TCSO Captain Tim Watkins.

Watkins explained his team was called to the Coroner's Office on a Sunday, despite Fredrick going to the hospital on a Monday. At the Coroner's Office, it was revealed the deceased had antifreeze in his system.

"It was almost a week later, so when we went out to process the house, there was a whole week in between the time of death," he said.

Once at the house, Watkins with the help of the GBI eliminated all other possible ways Fredrick could have obtained antifreeze and reasons why he may have had it in his system.

While Robinson denied any allegation of wrongdoing, all evidence pointed to a poisoning.

Watkins said when antifreeze is mixed with something, it can have a sweet taste to it, causing it to be virtually undetectable to those who ingest it.

Robinson was set to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon. At the time of publishing, her bond amount was not yet known.

Watkins thanks the GBI for their assistance in this case, helping conduct interviews and running lab and autopsy reports.

Robinson has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and theft by taking. If found guilty on malice murder, Watkins said she could face up to life in prison.