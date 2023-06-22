Thompson charged with criminal vehicular homicide in crash that killed 5 women

Ten counts of criminal vehicular homicide were filed Thursday against the man who blasted through a red light at 95 mph in a Cadillac Escalade on Friday night and killed five young women when he broadsided their sedan.

Derrick Thompson, 27 of Brooklyn Park, was charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office with two felony counts for each victim and will make his first court appearance Friday, a week after the fatal crash. He's accused of being under the influence while driving, and charges say he had a gun and significant amounts of fentanyl and other street drugs in the vehicle, which he fled from on foot before his arrest.

Thompson was also charged in federal court Thursday with intent to sell fentanyl and two counts related to illegal possession of a firearm.

Killed in the hit-and-run were Sabiriin Ali, 17, of Bloomington; Sahra Gesaade, 20, of Brooklyn Center; Salma Abdikadir, 20, of St. Louis Park; Sagal Hersi, 19, of Minneapolis; and Siham Adam, 19, of Minneapolis. They were running errands together for a friend's wedding Saturday. Their joint funeral Monday was attended by the thousands.

Thompson, the son of former DFL state Rep. John Thompson, was hospitalized for two days and has been jailed since Monday on suspicion of murder.

But the Attorney's Office decided not to charge Thompson with third-degree murder — a potential charge seen in fatal crashes — and instead went with vehicular homicide.

Five of the counts are for operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and the other five are for leaving the scene of a crash.

Officers obtained a warrant to search Thompson's vehicle. According to the charges, they found a Glock 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with live ammunition in the extended magazine. Drugs found in the vehicle include: more than 2,000 individual pills, or 250 grams, that tested positive for fentanyl, 13 pills of MDMA, commonly known as "ecstasy," and 35.6 grams of white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

The office received a deadline extension on Wednesday so it could get the results of Thompson's toxicology test and other additional evidence before filing charges. But it is still awaiting toxicology findings, and charges could be amended.

Hennepin County sees dozens of criminal vehicular homicide cases every year, but the impact of this case is magnified given the number of victims.

County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement that the office will seek a separate sentence for each victim if Thompson is convicted.

"The deaths of these five young women is devastating for their loved ones and has shaken our community," Moriarty said.

"We value each of these young women's lives and plan to seek a separate sentence for each life lost. I firmly believe in the potential for redemption and second chances, but Mr. Thompson has repeatedly engaged in extraordinarily dangerous criminal driving conduct related to apparent large-scale drug dealing. He has caused immeasurable pain and suffering in multiple states and we will seek a significant sentence that appropriately reflects the devastation he has caused and ensures a lengthy period of incapacitation."

"When you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, you control a dangerous weapon capable of inflicting horrific destruction. Every driver must recognize that fact. We cannot tolerate this level of recklessness on our roads, especially when it comes with the dangerous combination of guns and drugs."

According to court records, Thompson topped speeds of 95 mph in the moments leading up to the crash when he exited I-35W in a Cadillac Escalade that he rented at the airport 25 minutes prior. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

A search warrant for Thompson's blood sample says he required medical attention for a fractured hip and head laceration.

Despite his injuries, Thompson ran away from the deadly crash to a nearby Taco Bell, where bystanders called police.

He was bleeding, covered in blood and sweating profusely when officers found him. They asked how he sustained his injuries and he initially told officers, "I cut myself. This is old. This is an old cut," charges say. Officers informed Thompson that his injuries looked recent. He said that he "fell" earlier in the night before officers arrested him.

A witness came to police June 20 with a cell phone video of the crash. In the video, Thompson is shown approaching the witness' car and asking for a ride.

Charges note a number of Thompson's previous convictions.

He pleaded guilty in 2020 for a hit-and-run in California that left a tourist in a coma for weeks and with permanent injuries. Prosecutors wanted a longer sentence, but Thompson received eight years.

Officers had tried stopping him for reckless driving, A pursuit in broad daylight along a crowded beach road in Montecito in September 2018 ended after he struck the pedestrian. In the vehicle, officers found 17 pounds of marijuana and more than $20,000.

Thompson was released early from prison on Jan. 19, 2023.

Once out of prison, Thompson took several steps toward having his Minnesota driver's license reinstated. State records show he paid various fees and fines in early March and took a knowledge exam.

On March 11, he was notified that his driving privileges would be reinstated once he met requirements in one state where his privileges were invalid, according to state Department of Vehicle Services spokesman Oliver Schuster.

On June 7 — nine days before the crash — Thompson got his Minnesota license after a national databases showed valid driving privileges in all states. Having that valid license allowed him to rent the SUV on Friday.

The women were leaving Karmel Mall after having henna applied and doing some last-minute shopping for a wedding. As they drove down Lake Street, Thompson broadsided their Honda Civic sedan at E. Lake Street and S. 2nd Avenue around 10 p.m. — with such force that it pushed the sedan more than 50 feet.

Thompson has a long history of driving-related offenses, including multiple convictions for driving with a revoked or suspended license, records show.

His criminal history dates back to at least 2013 when he was 17 years old. He was found guilty of robbing a woman of her cellphone in downtown Minneapolis and received probation for the offense.

Star Tribune staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.