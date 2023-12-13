Thompson Ledges Township Park gets NatureWorks Grants

Dec. 13—State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, R-Ashtabula, recently announced funding for Ohio Department of Natural Resources NatureWorks Grants within the district.

One of those is for Thompson Ledges Township Park in Thompson Township, in which $16,409 is being given for extending trails to connect them to other trails, according to a news release.

Every year, ODNR awards NatureWorks Grants to communities around the state to assist with the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of recreational areas.

"Local park improvements allow more residents to enjoy our recreational spaces and promote a healthy lifestyle," Fowler Arthur stated in the release.