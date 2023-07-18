Thompson man sentenced to six months for theft, fleeing law enforcement, other crimes

Jul. 17—GRAND FORKS — A Thompson, North Dakota, man charged with theft of property, fleeing from law enforcement and other crimes was sentenced after changing his plea on Monday, July 17.

Dominick William Eley, 18, was charged with Class B felony theft of property, Class C felony fleeing law enforcement, Class C felony reckless endangerment and Class B misdemeanor refusal to halt.

Eley pleaded guilty to all charges and was granted a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 360 days at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, first serving 180 days. With 106 days served already, this means Eley will be in custody for 74 more days.

Eley's convictions are deemed misdemeanors due to the sentence length, which is consistent with misdemeanor charges.

According to an affidavit in the case, law enforcement located a stolen vehicle at 12:16 a.m. on March 22. The vehicle was traveling westbound on 8th Street in Thompson when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled southbound and eventually crashed into a snowbank at the intersection of Morrison Avenue and Broadway Street, after sliding through the intersection, the affidavit said.

Eley, the driver, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He refused to halt but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit, the affidavit said.

Following his release from custody, Eley will be on supervised probation for three years.