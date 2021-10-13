Thompson ordered to pay $100 fine for driving with suspended license

Oct. 13—Minnesota state Rep. John Thompson was ordered Wednesday to pay a $100 fine for driving with a suspended license.

The fine was due Wednesday. Thompson, who was pulled over in St. Paul July 4 for driving without a front license plate, showed police a Wisconsin driver's license. His Minnesota privileges had been revoked as a result of a child support issue from April 2019, according to authorities and court records.

Thompson must pay the fine, cannot obtain a commercial driver's license and he can receive no other driver license violations for the next year. If he abides by these terms, the charges will be dismissed one month after Oct. 13, 2022.

Thompson later apologized to the St. Paul police sergeant who pulled him over for accusing the officer of racially profiling him.

The incident brought further scrutiny to Thompson's actions. He was found guilty in July of obstructing the legal process when he shouted at police, barred a doorway he was told to vacate and resisted arrest in a 2019 incident in a Robbinsdale hospital.

Minnesota House Democrats voted to expel Thompson from their caucus in September.