Thompson recalls 'bird's-eye view' of insurrection

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the Jan. 6 congressional probe is set to begin, Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House committee investigating the insurrection at the Capitol, recalled his experience on that day in an interview with the Associated Press. (July 26)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories