Thompson recalls 'bird's-eye view' of insurrection

Storyful

Picturesque drone footage shared to YouTube on July 17 offered up a bird’s-eye view of progress on a near-$50 million highway project close to Somerset, Kentucky.The project, which began in November, includes widening the KY 461 highway, as well as replacing two intersections; KY 461 at KY 80 and KY 461 at Valley Oak Drive.This footage was captured close to the intersection of KY 461 and Hal Rogers Parkway, by Kentucky native and keen photographer, Johnnie Nicholson, who shared it to his YouTube channel.With an expected finish date in June 2023, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced in April that work beginning that month on “milling and paving along the northbound KY 461 shoulder, beginning at the intersection of KY 80 and extending north to Buck Creek.”As of April, the project was estimated to come in at a cost of $49.4 million. Credit: Johnnie Nicholson via Storyful