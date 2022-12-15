Thompson sentenced to 35-year minimum for murder of child, other charges

Dec. 15—Rashad "Rico" Thompson was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of 35 years in prison for brutally murdering a 7-year-old autistic boy, stabbing the boy's mother multiple times with a kitchen knife and four other charges.

During a two-week trial in November, Thompson was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and domestic battery for the death of 7-year-old Tre-shaun Brown in March 2021.

Thompson was also found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding and a second count of domestic battery for stabbing his then-girlfriend and Tre-shaun's mother, Felicia Brown, on the same day of Tre-shaun's murder.

Although the charge of first-degree murder carries a life sentence, Thompson will be eligible for parole in 35 years because the same jury unanimously recommended that he be granted mercy.

As the jury was unanimous in its recommendation for mercy, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick is required by law to honor that ruling.

However, he still has the power to decide whether to allow Thompson's sentences for his six charges to run concurrently, at the same time, or consecutively, one after the other.

Kirkpatrick made his thoughts known on the matter before delivering his sentence.

"The violence exhibited toward an innocent special needs child who was severely impaired was brutal, unspeakable and inexcusable. This was a horrific, appalling incident," Kirkpatrick said.

"While the jury granted mercy in regard to the first-degree murder charge, I have searched my conscience," the judge said. "I've agonized over this decision, and I cannot find in my heart to grant mercy concerning the remaining counts of violence of which this defendant has been convicted."

For the four felony charges — first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, attempted first-degree murder and malicious wounding, Kirkpatrick ordered that Thompson serve the sentences for these convictions consecutively.

This means at least 15 years for first-degree murder because of the mercy recommendation, followed by at least 15 years for child abuse resulting in death, followed by at least three years for attempted first-degree murder and finally at least two years for malicious wounding. This totals a minimum of 35 years.

On the two counts of domestic battery, which are misdemeanors, Kirkpatrick sentenced Thompson to one year each for these charges. Kirkpatrick determined that the sentences for the two misdemeanor convictions run concurrent with the sentences for the felony convictions, meaning they will not add more time to Thompson's sentence.

Thompson's charges stem from events that occurred on March 18, 2021, at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley, when Beckley Police Department officers and neighbors reported that Thompson used a knife to stab and critically injure Felicia Brown, Thompson's girlfriend.

He then used a hammer to beat to death Brown's 7-year-old son, Tre-shaun Brown, who was nonverbal and diagnosed with autism, according to testimony from Felicia Brown.

Throughout the entirety of this case, the gallery of the courtroom has been filled with family and supporters for both Brown and Thompson. Wednesday's sentencing hearing was no exception.

Prior to making his ruling, Kirkpatrick heard passionate pleas from family members on both sides.

Those supporting Thompson stated that while the death of Tre-shaun was a terrible tragedy, Thompson has great regret and should be given a sentence that would allow for his rehabilitation and inevitable release.

"Thompson wants to do his time in repentance and prayer. That's what he told me," said Stanley Selden, Thompson's defense attorney. "He wants to come to grips with this terrible tragedy, his role in it and the impact on the community at large as well as the family."

Despite acknowledging the fact that Thompson was convicted on all counts, including the murder of Tre-shaun, Selden said Thompson still "has no clear recollection of what occurred on the night and early morning that the death of Tre-shaun occurred," alluding that the loss in memory was caused by the "extreme traumatic events."

Thompson's mother, Signora Celeste Reed, and Karmella Wynne, Thompson's ex-girlfriend of 14 years and mother to two of his children, also spoke on Thompson's behalf during the trial.

"(Thompson) is a loving, caring, respectful, responsible person," Wynne said. "I have seen him at his best and I've seen him at his worst. But I've never ever seen him give up ... He is still respected in the community and has many supporters that know that this is not the person that everyone is portraying him to be."

In his arguments to the judge for Thompson to serve consecutive sentences, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said Thompson's heinous acts cannot be overlooked simply because of past good character.

"Prior character does not account for the murderous acts of the defendant," Hatfield said. "A person with such great character cannot commit monstrous, wicked and cruel acts and expect me or this court to believe that, that requisite level of evil and depravity is not a core element of his character."

After his remarks, Hatfield read a written statement from Felicia Brown, who was in the courtroom Wednesday but deferred the reading of her statement to Hatfield.

In her statement, Felicia Brown wrote that she and her children grieve, have PTSD, are traumatized and are saddened on a daily basis because of Thompson's devastating actions.

"This shook all of our worlds," she said. "This man deserves absolutely no remorse. Where was remorse for my son or for me or my family when this monster attacked me and killed my baby? He should never get a chance at a normal life ... This is every mother's worst nightmare and I'm living it every day because of him. He deserves to be locked up for life."

At the conclusion of the sentencing, Selden informed Kirkpatrick that the defense intends to file an appeal.

In an interview with media after the hearing, Selden called this "one of the most troubling cases I've ever had to try."

He also said Thompson's imprisonment would rob him of the opportunity to take an active role in the lives of his children and in the community, which would be a "tragic loss."

"I've never had a client with such an immaculate record, such a pristine history — community involvement and just a terrific guy by all standards," Selden said. "To commit such a heinous act, there's no rhyme or reason for it. He doesn't have any recollection of what occurred. And I'll be forever troubled by this case. It is a mystery now. It will be a mystery forever."

In a post-hearing interview, Hatfield said those supporting Thompson were unfairly trying to separate the man Thompson was from the man who murdered a child.

"I think they are trying to separate one of the most vicious and cruel acts I've ever seen in my entire life, let alone my career, from who a person was when they were younger," Hatfield said.

"I believe that Rashad Thompson is a monstrous, evil individual that happened to do some good things along the way."

Hatfield added that while the death of a child may attract more attention from the public, it should be remembered this started as a domestic violence incident.

"That's the genesis of this case, was a volatile domestic violence situation. It's how the case initially started," he said.

Hatfield said that when Thompson does become eligible for parole in 35 years, "a then-70-something-year-old Ben Hatfield plans to write the parole board to try to dissuade them from granting (parole) even then. So my work on this case won't be done for the remainder of my career."