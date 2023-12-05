Thompson staff holding constituent office hours

Dec. 5—SELINSGROVE — U.S. Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson's staff will host constituent office hours from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 in Selinsgrove.

Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, and others. No appointments are necessary.

Residents of Pennsylvania's 15th Congressional District are welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to discuss issues or concerns they may have with the federal government.

The office address is 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr., Suite F3, Selinsgrove.