Thompson takes over as Whitehall all-time leading scorer
Thompson takes over as Whitehall all-time leading scorer
Thompson takes over as Whitehall all-time leading scorer
Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James face off once again as the captains and leading vote-getters from their respective conferences.
Antetokounmpo has made it clear during All-Star Weekend that he's confident the Bucks can get back on track.
Will Zalatoris revealed on Sunday that a close family member died unexpectedly on Thursday. “This whole week was for her.”
According to a report from The New York Times, the Biden administration is planning to loosen the strict rules on tailpipe emissions proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency last year. The rules are expected to be published this spring.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
We spotted a Cotopaxi fleece for $42 (from $75) and Saucony sneakers for $84 (from $140).
A new dating app was released just in time for Valentine’s Day, but there’s a catch: You must have at least a 675 credit score to use it. Launched by financial platform Neon Money Club, Score is a dating app for people with good to excellent credit, and it seeks to help raise awareness about the importance of finances in relationships. TC’s Dominic-Madori Davis gave us a look at what the startup aims to do and how it came about.
When the most popular picks like the Align Leggings and Everywhere Belt Bags have prices slashed this low, we perk up.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Silver discussed the NBA's recent scoring explosion on All-Star Saturday.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Masciangelo will never forget his debut with the Hornets.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Irene Solaiman began her career in AI as a researcher and public policy manager at OpenAI, where she led a new approach to the release of GPT-2, a predecessor to ChatGPT. After serving as an AI policy manager at Zillow for nearly a year, she joined Hugging Face as the head of global policy.
This week's TMA: Zuckerberg thinks the Quest 3 is a 'better product' than Apple's Vision Pro, Waymo robotaxis crash into the same pickup truck, twice, United Airlines grounds new Airbus fleet over no smoking sign law.
Headwinds such as elevated prices compared to gas vehicles, higher financing costs, and lack of charging infrastructure among other issues have put a lid on EV growth in the US. But on the flip side, it’s an extremely advantageous time for consumers looking to buy or lease an EV.
Get these soft, breathable, 'hotel quality' winners for nearly 80% off (!) right now
Jordan Spieth, though he marked down a par, actually made a bogey at the par-3 fourth on Friday.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.