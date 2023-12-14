Thompsonville man arraigned on five charges after knife slashing

Dec. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — A man who police say assaulted his ex-girlfriend and slashed her with a knife Saturday night is facing five felony charges.

Steven James Loope, 37, of Thompsonville, was arraigned via video with the 86th District Court in Traverse City on Monday afternoon. He is charged with one count of first-degree home invasion, two counts assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of contraband in a jail and one count of controlled-substance possession under 25 grams, according to court records.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies say Loope showed up at his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend's residence Saturday night and entered there after she had repeatedly asked him to leave.

Once inside, he threatened to kill a friend of hers with a knife. When she tried to intervene, Loope slashed her upper left arm with the knife, police said. She received medical treatment at Munson Medical Center and was discharged.

Loope fled and was found hours later in Benzie County by Michigan State Police troopers after sheriff's deputies received tips that he was at a bar in Copemish or Thompsonville.

While Loope was being booked at Grand Traverse County Jail, corrections officers said he tried to sneak in a bag of cocaine.

His next scheduled court appearance is a probable cause hearing at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 before Magistrate Tammi Rodgers.

Bond was set at 10 percent of $50,000. Loope has not posted it, according to district court records. As of Wednesday morning, he was still in the county jail.