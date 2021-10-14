Thomson Reuters launches $100 million venture capital fund

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Thomson Reuters is pictured at the entrance of its Paris headquarters, France
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp is launching a $100 million venture capital fund to invest in early stage companies that serve professional audiences in the legal, tax and accounting, and news media business.

The fund, named "Thomson Reuters Ventures," is part of Chief Executive Steve Hasker's plan to transform the provider of news and information to professionals into what it calls a "content-driven technology business."

The fund will focus on companies in their Series A and Series B investment rounds.

Thomson Reuters wants to identify companies than can help its customers "deliver more value" to their customers - whether that be machine learning for better prediction, or automating for better efficiency, said Pat Wilburn, Chief Strategy Officer at Thomson Reuters.

Wilburn will serve as executive director of the fund.

Thomson Reuters said in August that at the end of the second quarter $700 million remained from a $2 billion mergers and acquisitions budget. It said it had a "robust" pipeline of targets in areas such as automation and small-to-medium cloud-based and software-as-services businesses.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The UK has more job vacancies than ever before and businesses blame Brexit

    The UK now has more unfilled jobs than at any time since record-keeping began back in 2002, as a number of factors including the loss of European Union workers after Brexit is felt ever more keenly. According to the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were more than 1.1 million job vacancies in July through September of this year, with 12 of the 18 sectors monitored reaching record highs. Hospitality is the industry with the biggest need for workers, the ONS said, with three in ten businesses struggling to fill vacancies.

  • Britain sees Tran-Pacific trade deal next year, no date yet for U.S. accord

    Britain does not know when it might get a full trade deal with the United States but is hoping to join a Trans-Pacific trade partnership next year, British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Wednesday. Trevelyan only took up her post last month and met many of her key counterparts face-to-face for the first time earlier this week, including U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, at a gathering of ministers from the Group of 20 major economies. Both Britain and the United States want a free trade deal, but there is no timetable yet for talks, Trevelyan told Reuters.

  • Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery, says IEA

    A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by half a million barrels per day (bpd) and could stoke inflation and slow the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, sending power prices surging to record levels as widespread energy shortages engulf Asia and Europe. "Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the IEA said in its monthly oil report.

  • Father of toddler who shot dead mother on Zoom call is arrested

    Veondre Avery had left gun loaded and without safety on, police say

  • U.S. committed to WTO and wants it to succeed, trade rep Tai says

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday affirmed the Biden administration's commitment to the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying that reforms were possible as the body readies for a major ministerial conference next month. The 25-year-old global trade body is facing questions about its relevance and director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is under pressure to deliver quick reforms and clinch its first multilateral trade deal in years at the Nov. 30-Dec. 3 meeting. "The Biden-Harris Administration believes that trade – and the WTO – can and should be a force for good that encourages a race to the top and addresses global challenges as they arise," Tai said in a speech set to be delivered later on Thursday in the WTO's host city of Geneva, Switzerland.

  • Raleigh police chief pledges more patrols, cameras to tackle rise in violent crime

    “We are intent on coming after you if you commit violent crime in our city,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

  • Rome trial opens for 4 members of Egyptian security forces

    The trial of four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces started Thursday without the Egyptians on hand to face charges they were involved in the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of an Italian doctoral student. The Italian government announced on the eve of the trial that it would join the trial's civil portion as an injured party in the case. In December, Italian prosecutors formally put the four Egyptians under investigation for their alleged roles in the 2016 slaying of Regeni, and a judge ordered them to stand trial in May. It has always been expected that they would be tried in absentia.

  • Putin Says Crypto Can’t Yet Replace Dollar in Settling Oil Trades: Report

    Russian Preisdent Vladimir Putin has said that he doesn't think crypto can yet replace the U.S dollar in settling oil trades, though he does believe it has value.

  • Russia marks pandemic high of infections, deaths

    Russia on Thursday recorded the highest daily numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic, a rapidly surging toll that has severely strained the nation's health care system. The government's coronavirus task force reported 31,299 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 986 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has repeatedly marked record daily death tolls over the past few weeks as infections surged amid a slow vaccination rate and lax enforcement of measures to protect against the coronavirus.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Warren Buffett Is Yielding Between 20% and 52% Annually From These Stocks

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and investors closely monitor Warren Buffett's every move, it's because his track record speaks for itself. In 56 years as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett has overseen the creation of $600 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return for investors of 20%. There are a lot of reasons for Buffett's long-term success.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability in the form of goods or services that are seldom cut back by customers -- even in uncertain times. Today we will look at three of these S&P 500 dividend growth stocks that should hold up regardless of what market conditions may occur. Operating in an industry that will disappear only if humanity ceases to exist, aptly-named Waste Management (NYSE: WM) offers a reasonable 1.5% dividend that has increased for 18 consecutive years.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • Ford Motor Co no longer has Rivian board representative

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co, which has repeatedly touted its strategic relationship with electric vehicle maker Rivian, no longer has a representative on the startup's board of directors ahead of its going public. While an announcement was never made, Ford executive Alexandra Ford English left the Rivian board in May according to documents Rivian made public on Oct. 1 ahead of its planned initial public offering. Ford vice president Doug Power replaced English in June, and left the board in September.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.