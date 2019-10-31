Thomson Reuters operating profit tops Wall Street estimates

FILE PHOTO: A Thomson Reuters logo is pictured on a building during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp <TRI.N> <TRI.TO>, parent of the Reuters News agency, reported higher-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday and affirmed its 2019 and 2020 estimates.

The news and information provider posted single-digit sales increases in the third quarter in each of its three largest divisions, Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals.

Operating profit rose to $262 million, or 27 cents a share, from $173 million or 12 cents a share a year ago, reflecting the revaluation of warrants the company holds in Refinitiv, which the London Stock Exchange (LSE) <LSE.L> has agreed to buy.

Analysts, on average, expected profit of 19 cents a share, according to Refinitiv.

Thomson Reuters affirmed its 2019 and 2020 sales and earnings outlook, which it had raised in August.

The LSE agreed on Aug. 1 to buy the financial-data business, now called Refinitiv, from Blackstone for $27 billion in an all-share deal.

Thomson Reuters will hold a 15% stake in the LSE on completion of the Refinitiv deal, which is expected in the second half of 2020, the companies said. A Thomson Reuters representative will also sit on the LSE board.

Revenue rose 10% to $1.41 billion in the quarter, slightly below estimates.

Thomson Reuters reported a net loss of $44 million, or 9 cents per share, versus a profit of $302 million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago.





(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by David Clarke)