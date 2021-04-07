Thomson Reuters Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $90.34 per share and the market cap of $44.9 billion, Thomson Reuters stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Thomson Reuters is shown in the chart below.





Because Thomson Reuters is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 14.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.55% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Thomson Reuters has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.64, which is in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Thomson Reuters at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Thomson Reuters is fair. This is the debt and cash of Thomson Reuters over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Thomson Reuters has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $6 billion and earnings of $2.25 a share. Its operating margin of 31.55% better than 96% of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Thomson Reuters's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Thomson Reuters over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Thomson Reuters's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 80% of the companies in Business Services industry. Thomson Reuters's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 35%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Business Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Thomson Reuters's ROIC is 11.74 while its WACC came in at 2.81. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Thomson Reuters is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 88% of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about Thomson Reuters stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

