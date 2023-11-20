Thomson shooting upgraded to homicide after 13-year-old victim dies

A 13-year-old boy who was shot Nov. 14 in Thomson has died. He passed away as a result of his injuries on Saturday.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Thomson Police Department responded to a call about gunfire on the 500 block of Anderson Avenue, according to previous reporting. When officers arrived, they found the 13-year-old unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

The GBI said the boy and other minors were on the 500 block of Anderson Avenue when "several unidentified men" approached and shot at the home multiple times, one of which hit the victim, according to previous reporting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Initial report: GBI investigating after 13-year-old boy was shot in Thomson

