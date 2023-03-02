Thong Guan Industries Berhad (KLSE:TGUAN) Shares Could Be 20% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for Thong Guan Industries Berhad is RM1.86 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Thong Guan Industries Berhad's RM2.24 share price signals that it might be 20% overvalued

  • Thong Guan Industries Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -81%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Thong Guan Industries Berhad (KLSE:TGUAN) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

See our latest analysis for Thong Guan Industries Berhad

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)

RM85.9m

RM53.2m

RM53.0m

RM53.4m

RM54.3m

RM55.5m

RM57.0m

RM58.7m

RM60.5m

RM62.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 0.83%

Est @ 1.65%

Est @ 2.23%

Est @ 2.63%

Est @ 2.91%

Est @ 3.11%

Est @ 3.25%

Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10%

RM77.9

RM43.7

RM39.5

RM36.1

RM33.3

RM30.9

RM28.7

RM26.8

RM25.0

RM23.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM365m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM62m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10%– 3.6%) = RM962m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM962m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM361m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM727m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM2.2, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Thong Guan Industries Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.839. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Thong Guan Industries Berhad

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

  • Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Packaging market.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

  • Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Thong Guan Industries Berhad, we've compiled three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Thong Guan Industries Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does TGUAN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

