Thong Guan Industries Berhad (KLSE:TGUAN) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 40%, while individual investors hold 34%

If you want to know who really controls Thong Guan Industries Berhad (KLSE:TGUAN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 40% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 34% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Thong Guan Industries Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Thong Guan Industries Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Thong Guan Industries Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Thong Guan Industries Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Thong Guan Industries Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Foremost Equals Sdn Bhd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 38% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.3% and 3.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Poon Ang directly holds 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Thong Guan Industries Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Thong Guan Industries Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM922m, and insiders have RM46m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Thong Guan Industries Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 40%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

