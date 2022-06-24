THORChain Mainnet Goes Live on Seven Networks; RUNE Spikes

TechCrunch

Apple has just rolled out the second developer beta for iOS 16, and the first thing that's caught our eye is revamped message filtering. With this update, the company has signaled that it's getting serious about streamlining your SMS-based messages. The new update allows developers of filter extensions — like the one built by Truecaller, or Apple's own SMS filter available in India and Brazil — to classify non-personal messages into 12 subcategories within "Transactions" and "Promotions."