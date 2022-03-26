Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$810k in the last 12 months

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Thorney Technologies

Thorney Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Janel Cameron made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$690k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.38 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.32. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Thorney Technologies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Thorney Technologies is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Thorney Technologies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Thorney Technologies insiders own 19% of the company, worth about AU$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Thorney Technologies Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Thorney Technologies and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Thorney Technologies has 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Overview, update on Manhattan Project National Historical Park

    League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to Lunch with the League from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, noon until 1 p.m.

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger faces tough reelection in Virginia

    Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger faces a tough reelection in the midterms this November. Several Republicans, including Yesli Vega, are trying to flip her seat in the 7th congressional district as the state leans toward the right. CBS News political producer Aaron Navarro spoke exclusively with the two candidates. He joined Lana Zak to discuss.

  • Russian ruble loses key lifeline as US sanctions target Putin's $140 billion gold stockpile

    Sales by Russia of its gold holdings could help bolster the value of the beleaguered ruble.

  • AT&T Sets More Details For WarnerMedia Spinoff Ahead Of Discovery Merger

    AT&T has firmed up more details of its spinoff of WarnerMedia, which is poised to combine with Discovery in a $43 billion merger. In an SEC filing, the telecom giant said it will issue its shareholders a special dividend on April 5. For each share of AT&T common stock, holders will get 0.24 share in […]

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • There's No Better Time to Buy This Dividend Stock

    Stocks that generate solid dividends play a key role in a portfolio, but dividend income has become even more important to investors in this period of market volatility and uncertainty. Or the dividend can be reinvested in the stock -- which, in times like this, could be at a discounted price. The other attractive quality about a good dividend stock is that it is typically a long-established, stable, often blue-chip company that might be boring when the market is hot but looks good in times like these.

  • These 3 Stocks Aren't Large Caps Yet, but They Each Could Make $1 Billion in Sales in 2022

    Many years ago, it was decided that the definition of a "small cap" should be a company with a valuation under $2 billion. In this roundtable, three Fool contributors were asked to focus on healthcare companies with market caps under $10 billion, and pick out ones that they expect can deliver $1 billion in sales in 2022. Taylor Carmichael (Vir Biotechnology): With just a $3.3 billion market cap, Vir transitioned last year from being a risky clinical-stage biotech without any drugs on the market into a world-beater than has already brought in $1 billion in sales.

  • Amazon Stock Split: 3 Companies That Should Follow Suit

    Amazon recently announced a stock split, its first since 1999. The benefit of a stock split is that it can make a high-priced stock feel more accessible, especially to investors who can't or don't want to buy fractional shares. A stock split also puts a company into the news for positive reasons -- namely that its business is doing well and its share price has risen enough where a split makes sense; you wouldn't expect to see a stock split from a company whose shares are trading at just $100.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Alibaba: Set to Change Course After a Patchy Period

    Alibaba's stock, especially its US listing, seems set for victory

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • The US dollar's global standing as the top reserve currency has lost ground to China's yuan and others, says IMF

    The dollar share of international reserves has declined over the past two decades, while the yuan has gained ground, according to an IMF report.

  • Convinced the stock market’s next two years will be like the past two? Don’t bet on it.

    MARK HULBERT Don’t fall into the trap of believing the U.S. stock market’s spectacular return over the past two years represents the new normal. Not only will the market’s return in coming months likely be a lot lower than it was over the past two years, the odds are good that its return will be well-below average.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Every investor gets into the stock market to find the best returns. That’s been especially true for the past five years or so, as the Federal Reserve held interest rates at historic low levels. While the central bank has started reversing that policy, it will take time for rates to rise appreciably – and so for the near- to mid-term, stocks are likely to remain the best engine for finding returns-on-investment. The key to making the most out of a stock investment, however, is not just the return

  • Spotify pulls out of Russia, citing crackdown on news outlets. Here are the companies still staying in Russia

    Just over 30 companies are "digging in," defying public demands to exit Russia or reduce their activities in the pariah state.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio vows to expand to more countries this year

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. late Thursday reported quarterly sales slightly above Wall Street expectations, vowing to make 2022 a year of "reacceleration" for its business and to sell its EVs in more countries.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Nio Earnings Preview: Can It Continue to Rally After the Report?

    Nio stock has rallied hard from last week's low. With the EV producer's earnings report on deck, can it continue higher?

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 30%. Should You Buy It?

    When Warren Buffett buys something, investors pay attention. The legendary head of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) took a position in luxury furniture company RH (NYSE: RH) in 2019, and while it was a small position for his company, it's the fourth-largest stake in RH. RH's stock price has increased 107% since then, and anyone who followed the Oracle of Omaha's movement at that time has benefited handsomely.