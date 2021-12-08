Thorntown man charged in Lebanon triple homicide in September

A Thorntown man has been arrested and charged with murder in the September killings of three people found dead in an apartment in Lebanon.

Boone County law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced Chad Grimball has been charged with three counts of murder and several firearm offenses in the triple homicide.

Officers discovered the grisly scene on Sept. 8 at the apartment in the 400 block of East Walnut Street after receiving a report that three people may be dead. Inside they found Larry Stogsdill Jr., his son Brannon Martin and his son's girlfriend Grace Bishop shot dead.

Police served Grimball, 40, his arrest warrant in the killings in Boone County Jail, where he has been held since October for a gun possession charge.

This story will be updated.

