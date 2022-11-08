Thorp man sentenced to four years prison in drug overdose death case

Nov. 8—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Thorp man was sentenced Monday to serve four years in prison for his role in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019.

Zachary W. Dietrich, 31, pleaded no contest in June in Chippewa County Court to first-degree reckless homicide via delivery of drugs. Dietrich and his accomplices, 29-year-old Dylan E. Henderson and 24-year-old Breanna J. Heuer, are accused of providing drugs that led to the death of Carissa R. Kasmeirski. Henderson's trial, which was slated for last month, has been postponed until June 2023. As part of the plea agreement, Dietrich must testify in Henderson's case.

At the sentencing Monday, Judge James Isaacson followed a joint recommendation and ordered the four-year prison sentence along with six years of extended supervision.

"Nobody intends for this kind of result," Isaacson said. "But we can't lose track of the fact that if it wasn't for Mr. Dietrich, Ms. Kasmeirski would still be here today. A life was taken by your reckless actions."

Prior to being sentenced, Dietrich apologized to the court and to Kasmeirski's family.

"I'm so sorry for what happened, to Carissa, and I want to apologize to her family for the suffering they've had to go through," Dietrich told Isaacson. "This nightmare was my wakeup call to stop using meth. I will never be that person again."

Defense attorney Michael Cohen said his client was an addict, as was Kasmeirski. Dietrich was not dealing drugs, Cohen added.

"Mr. Dietrich is here because of an intentional act. He took the same drugs, he just didn't die," Cohen said to Isaacson. "Mr. Dietrich had no intention for anyone to die; if that was the case, he wouldn't have taken the drugs himself."

Kayla Kasmeirski, Carissa's sister, wore a shirt with Carissa's face imprinted on it, with the words "forever my angel" above her picture. She told Isaacson that Dietrich physically and sexualy abused Carissa, and she believes that contributed to her sister's cause of death.

"We have tried several times to have Carissa turn you in for the bodily harm you did to her," Kayla Kasmeirski said to Dietrich."I will never get to see my sister have children and get married. We will never be able to enjoy her smile and share hugs."

Kayla Kasmeirski added: "I have a lot of rage and hate for you, for everything you did. You damaged my sister, for what reason? You are a poor excuse of a man and a waste of space, and I hope that you rot."

According to the criminal complaint, Heuer and Henderson provided meth to Dietrich on March 22, 2019, and Dietrich shared those drugs with Kasmeirski, who died the following day from an overdose at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek. Kasmierski had stopped breathing; a coroner arrived and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days after Kasmeirski's death, which confirmed she died from using meth.

Dietrich told law enforcement he purchased the drugs from Heuer at a business in Chippewa Falls. The investigator was able to obtain video surveillance from that business and observed the drug sale occur.

Police had performed a search warrant of Henderson's Bloomer home in July 2019 and located heroin.

In May 2020, Judge Steve Cray sentenced Heuer to 3 1/2 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision for her role in Kasmeirski's death. During her court proceedings, Heuer admitted to police that Henderson provided the drugs. Police checked Henderson's DNA, and it matched what was found on a baggie at the scene.