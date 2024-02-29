Thorpeness: Grade II listing for lake inspired by Peter Pan

The Meare at Thorpeness is a shallow boating lake at the heart of a holiday village

A boating lake inspired by JM Barrie's Peter Pan and created by a friend of the author as part of a holiday village has received Grade II listing.

The Meare at Thorpeness, Suffolk, is one of five parks and gardens in the county to be listed.

It was designed so children could row or sail in the safety of shallow water, stopping at islands with names such as the Pirate's Lair and Wendy's House.

The listings follow a two-year, £36,000 Historic England project.

Some of the islands have small buildings on them, including one named Wendy's House, inspired by JM Barrie's Peter Pan

Project volunteer Patience Shone said: "It has been interesting learning about the complexities of the listing process that is intended to protect these important Suffolk sites for future generations."

Listing gives the gardens and parks the same recognition and protection as buildings.

Thorpeness was the inspiration of landowner Glencairn Stuart Ogilvie, after the lawyer, playwright and amateur architect inherited the Sizewell Hall estate from his parents.

He came up with the idea of creating a purpose-built holiday village, the first of only two complete planned resort villages in Britain.

The gardens at Abbot's Hall, now part of the Food Museum in Stowmarket, include 18th Century water features, a walled garden and mixed tree plantations

The 60-acre (25ha) Meare was central to his plan, intended to allow children the freedom of unsupervised play, featuring islands, water channels and areas of open lake no more than 1m (3.2ft) deep.

As JM Barrie was a good friend, Mr Ogilvie was given permission to use Wendy's House and the crocodile from Peter Pan, while other inspiration came from Charles Dickens' Peggoty's House.

Aimed at stimulating imagination and adventurous play, creations also included the Smuggler's Cave and the Pirate's Lair.

The other parks and gardens receiving Grade II listing include Abbot's Hall in Stowmarket, the pleasure grounds of an early 18th century house; the Walled Garden at the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook, featuring a distinctive "crinkle-crankle" wall - which used fewer bricks in response to the Brick Tax (1784 to 1850); and the unusual early country house landscape of mooted Crow's Hall in Debenham.

Staverton Park, a medieval deer park at Wantisden, near Eyke, and once owned by royalty, receives Grade II* listing.

