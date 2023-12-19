For those in need, Beaufort county food banks answer the call. What’s in big demand?

Tough times and rising grocery prices are being felt everywhere, including and especially at local food pantries.

The number of families served at the Church of the Christ Food Pantry, in Bluffton, South Carolina, has increased nearly twofold since last year, where they were averaging 200 families every week, but are now at 350. “Every week, it is double what it was a year ago,” said Craig Pelley, ministry leader.

Moreover, the week of Thanksgiving they provided for 420 families–twice the number of families they served Thanksgiving week in 2022.

Volunteers at Deep Well Project, Hilton Head, South Carolina, prepare donations.

And at the Deep Well Project, of Hilton Head food valued a record of over $75,000 was provided to Lowcountry families. Deep Well is a community organization whose services include rent and utilities assistance with payments made directly to the provider, children’s programs designed to support ages 1 through 12 and providing donated furniture to eligible clients. Additionally, it provides year-round groceries and special holiday meals.

Executive director Sandy Gillis explained that the organization needed to supplement $18,000 from t heir reserve funds because of tremendous community involvement. “This is a record we don’t want to break.” Additionally, last year this time, Deep Well assisted approximately 400 families a month. “November of this year we helped over 800,” Gillis said.

It appears that while the need has been overwhelming, the response has been equal to it.

However, cereal and pasta sauce is something all three organizations just cannot keep up with. “It is mostly cereal,” Pelley said. “We cannot get it on sale or we cannot find it anywhere. If we do find it, it’s expensive,” Pelley advised.

There are also a lot of people seeking assistance who have not needed it before. Gillis advised the cause is probably a combination of increased grocery prices, depleted savings, food stamps returning to pre-Covid levels, reduced SNAP benefits and the overall cost of living.

All three of the organizations credit dedicated volunteers, individual donations, and community donations, as well as support from another local organization, Second Helpings, with helping them to assist families in need.







If anyone wants to donate, or needs help, go to https://lowcountryfoodbank.org/find-food/pantry/ to find a food bank nearby.