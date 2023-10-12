‘Those criminals have no heart’: Armed bandits attack Haitian orphanage, steal everything

Armed bandits attacked an orphanage north of Haiti’s capital where several disabled children recently died after being blocked by gangs from seeking medical care, the operators of the orphanage and one of its residents told the Miami Herald.

Located in the coastal city of Arcahaie an hour north of Port-au-Prince, the HaitiChildren orphanage has been appealing for months to Haitian authorities to allow the transfer of dozens of its disabled children and dependents to safety in Jamaica. They’ve cited the escalating gang violence surrounding the facility and ongoing threats from armed groups who have threatened to shoot the kids.

The latest attack, said resident Ronald Beaubrun, happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The bandits didn’t leave until around 2:30 a.m. after stealing everything and attempting to rape one of the female residents.

“There were 20 to 25 of them and they were all heavily armed,” said Beaubrun, 26, who grew up in the orphanage and still lives there. After the attack, the staff responsible for caring for all 107 kids, including some who use wheelchairs, fled, leaving the children to fend for themselves.

“We have no reinforcements,” Beaubrun said, fearing the bandits’ return.

Beaubrun said the the bandits gained access to the orphanage by overpowering the armed security guards and trying them up. After spending about a half hour in the yard, they ransacked the facility, stealing everything of value: food, laptops, cell phones, solar panels and even the cows and goats.

After finding the safe in the office, they spent almost an hour on cracking into it before finally leaving.

More than 50 of the abandoned children and dependents at the orphanage are disabled. Their disabilities include Down syndrome, multiple sclerosis, autism and brain injury from seizures.

Since June, the charity and its supporters have been appealing to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the head of the Institute for Social Welfare and Research, Haiti’s child welfare agency, to allow disabled kids and adults to temporarily leave. They would relocate to Jamaica, where an internationally renowned Catholic charity, Mustard Seed Communities, founded by the Rev. Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon, has agreed to take them until it is safe for to return to Haiti.

Three weeks after the Miami Herald first wrote about their plight, the children remain in Haiti.

Arielle Jeanty Villedrouin, the head of Haiti’s child welfare agency, told the Herald she is working on transferring some of the disabled orphans and is waiting on immigration documents. While she has not decided how many will be allowed to go to Jamaica, Villedrouin said a review of the medical records has shown that “there are 19 who are really, really in need.”

“It’s important that the documents arrive soon,” she said.

Even if all of the disabled children and dependents are allowed to go to Jamaica, Villedrouin said, there are still 40 or so orphans without serious medical conditions whose safety in Haiti will need to be addressed, given the ongoing threat from gangs.

While no one was hurt in the latest attack, one of the residents, a young female, reported being the target of a thwarted rape attempt. In an email to Susie Krabacher, the orphanage’s co-founder along with her husband Joseph, the target of the attack said she “was very afraid” and can’t sleep or eat. She referred to Krabacher as “mom,” as do all of the children. all of the kids do.

“I don’t feel good,” she wrote in the email that was shared with the Herald. “They made [two] attempts to rape me.”

At one point, he said, the armed men tried to access the area where some of the disabled children were sleeping. The children refused to open the door. “They started pulling at it,” Beaubrun said of the bandits. “When they asked who was inside, we said, ‘The children with mental problems.’ “

Joseph Krabacher sent an email to Villedrouin at around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, informing her of the attack.

“Armed gangs overwhelmed our security, they claimed that they are the owners of the orphanage, they stole all of the food and other supplies, stole all of the money [apparently broke the safe on the front gate], took the firearms of the security, shook down all of the staff and took all of their cash and phones, stole all of the computers, stole the microphones, speakers electronics of the church, stole all of the animals, goats, cows and we have nothing to feed the children tomorrow,” he wrote. “Our poor employees are terrified, those who remain.”

The orphanage, he said, is “now in extremely urgent need of food and supplies, unable to communicate with our staff, and the disabled children’s fate is in extreme peril. So we are pleading with you to provide help or assistance, whatever the government can provide for these children. At the moment we have been unable to reach the police. We are exhausting our efforts to find other security protection that may be available from other [non-governmental organizations] in the area, but currently to no avail.”

Villedrouin responded that she had contacted the Brigade for the Protection of Minors and Food for the Poor to provide assistance.

“They promised to contact the orphanage directly. They are trying to determine the best way they could reach the orphanage and bring some food for the children,” she said, adding that her agency had also reached out to UNICEF, which could provide support to the children and adults of the orphanage.”

Villedrouin later told the Herald that she was in contact with both the children’s brigade and a police commissioner in the area, who said he would have officers patrol the area to keep an eye on the orphanage.

Haiti police dispute both Beaubrun’s and Joseph Krabacher’s account of events, telling the Herald that they have a report showing that the incident was the result of an internal dispute involving the staff, and that the invaders were not armed. Both men say that is not the case and Beaubrun said hours after the incident neither police nor a justice of the peace had come to the orphanage to take an official report.

“We left everything as it was,” he said, expressing fear that the armed bandits would return that evening.

Last month, Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith and Henry met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the fate of the disabled children, following several efforts to get the Haitian leader to agree to the move. Following the visit, Villedrouin and Krabacher had at least one video conference to discuss the relocation.

Johnson Smith, hearing about the attack, said it is “so horrendous that everything was stolen. Those criminals have no heart.”