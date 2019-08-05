'Those who died in Toledo': Trump mixes up Ohio cities while giving remarks on mass shootings

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump erred at the end of his Monday remarks about the weekend's mass shootings by mixing up the Ohio city where one of the shootings happened.

Trump said that one of the shootings happened in Toledo, Ohio, rather than Dayton. The cities are about 134 miles apart.

"If we are able to pass great legislation after all of these years, we will ensure that those who were attacked will not have died in vain. May God bless the memory of those who died in Toledo. May God protect them," Trump said.

Trump called for the nation to denounce white nationalism and bigotry in his remarks.

"In one voice, our nation must condemn racist bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated," Trump said. "Hate has no place in America.”

Two mass shootings over the weekend left at least 29 people dead in El Paso and Dayton.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dayton shooting: Trump incorrectly says shooting happened in Toledo