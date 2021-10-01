To those who don't like America 'may God bless you, but f*** you at the same time': Pitbull

Pitbull, the Grammy Award–winning artist, professed his love for America and his disdain for those who dislike it at a recent concert, according to footage of the show released on Twitter.

The exact date of the show at which the comments were made is unknown, but the singer, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, is reported to have issued similar sentiments at several performances.

"To whoever the f*** doesn't like the United States of America, may God bless you, but f*** you at the same time," the Cuban American rapper said.

"If you don't like the United States of America, go back to the countries that we the f*** from, and you'll see how much you appreciate the United States of America," the self-proclaimed Mr. Worldwide said.



The artist is a first-generation American, and he has spoken passionately about what his family story means about being American.

"They knew what this country had to offer is that you could control your one destiny," he said in 2015. "You had opportunity. And you had the number one thing which was and which is freedom."

