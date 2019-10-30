Those Fed cuts are adding up. Here's how lower interest rates affect credit card, mortgage and savings rates

These Fed interest rate cuts are starting to add up, lowering costs for many Americans who use credit cards or take out loans while squeezing savers.

The Federal Reserve is set to lower its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by a quarter percentage point for the third time in the past three months. The move is expected to further trim borrowing costs on credit cards, home equity lines, adjustable-rate mortgages and auto loans.

The latest reduction, to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, would undo just a third of the Fed’s nine rate hikes from late 2015 through last year. But the rate-slicing campaign is starting to make a difference.

“The cumulative effect is growing,” says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

And while falling rates aid borrowers, they also nudge down bank savings rates that had just started providing decent yields after years of paltry returns. That's frustrating to seniors and others on fixed incomes.

“They’re trying to stimulate the economy but it’s kind of like a tax on savers,” says Richard Harrington, senior financial analyst at MoneyRates.com, a banking and consumer financial site owned by QuinStreet.

Barrington also questions whether the Fed’s wary economic outlook and rate cuts will prod some banks to pull back lending, making it tougher for lower-income, higher-risk borrowers to obtain loans or ultimately pushing up rates for those households.

A look at how a Fed cut could affect these products:

Credit cards

Credit card rates are generally tied to the prime rate, which in turn is affected by the Fed's benchmark rate. While the rate eventually should drop by about a quarter percentage point, it likely will take two to three months, McBride says.

The Fed’s prior two rate cuts since July have pushed down average credit card rates to 17.57% from 17.85%, Bankrate says, lowering the minimum payment on a $5,000 credit card balance by $1 to $2 a month. Another quarter-point drop would trim the payment by an additional $1 a month, still offsetting just a small part of the $9 in increases already enacted.

Home equity lines

Most home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, also track the prime rate. The two prior Fed cuts since July lowered the average HELOC rate from 6.73% to 6.23%, shaving the monthly payment on a $30,000 home equity line of credit by $12.50, according to Bankrate.

A third reduction Wednesday, which should show up in HELOC rates in a month or two, would pare rates by another quarter point, or $6.25, bringing the total savings from the three Fed moves to nearly $20, McBride says. Although the monthly payment is still $37 higher than before the Fed began hiking rates in 2015, the recent savings are starting to add up.

“Today's Fed rate cut will soon make it less expensive to fix up your home as sellers prepare for the 2020 home buying season,” says NerdWallet analyst Holden Lewis.

Adjustable-rate mortgages

Unlike credit cards and HELOCs, rates on adjustable-rate mortgages are modified annually. So the impact of the Fed's rate cut, and any more on the horizon, may hit all at once at your next scheduled loan adjustment – which is what happened when rates were rising.

A percentage-point cut in the Fed’s key short-term rate over 12 months – assuming the Fed lowers rates again within months – likely would reduce adjustable-rate mortgage rates by a half percentage point because they’re also affected by other factors. It would reduce the monthly payment on a $200,000 mortgage by $56, says Tendayi Kapfidze, chief economist at LendingTree.

