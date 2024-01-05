Are all those new flags going to bankrupt the state or city?

Jan. 5—Dear Answer Man: How much will all these

new Minnesota flags

cost us? Is everyone — state agencies, the city, the county — ready to pay for all these new flags? When will the new flags need to be hoisted? — Flagging on this topic.

Dear Flagging,

I salute you for bringing your queries to the world-renowned Answer Man. Run those questions up the flagpole, I say, and watch me answer them.

That said, I beg you don't feel blue (no matter the shade) about any green that might be spent on new flags. Turns out, buying new flags is a common occurrence for most state, county and city agencies, and is generally already a star item in their budgets.

Curtis Yoakum, assistant commissioner of communications and planning with the Minnesota Department of Administration, said his agency in 2022 spent about $2,800 on flags — U.S., Minnesota and MIA-POW flags. About $1,300 of that was spent on Minnesota state flags.

"We're responsible for flags at the Capitol complex and a few other places," said Yoakum.

Yoakum said those flags can take a beating from the wind since they are flying 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Even all-weather flags need to be replaced about every month or two.

"We don't fly faded or damaged flags at all," Yoakum said. "That's according to flag etiquette."

According to the law that authorized the new Minnesota state flag, the new flag should be in place around the state by Statehood Day, which is May 11, 2024. "That will work into our regular rotation," Yoakum said.

And while his own department is the only one he speaks for officially, Yoakum said every state agency has the cost of new flags built into its building operations budgets. Flags are bought by the state as well as local government entities commercially.

Megan Moeller, communications & engagement coordinator for the city of Rochester, said the city has already placed an order for the new flags when they become available. The city, she added, has around 10 flags flying and replaces them every eight to 12 months.

Lee Herold, owner of Herold Flags in Rochester, said the city of Rochester buys some flags from his store. The most common flag size — a 3-by-5-foot flag — generally costs about $40 or so for a typical outdoor nylon flag. Some flags come in a polyester material that is more durable and canvas-like. Those generally cost about twice as much because they are not as common.

A second popular size, especially for outdoor flags, is a 5-by-8-foot flag. Those run about $100 for a nylon version, Herold said.

Yoakum said Minnesota isn't the only state that's faced the new flag brouhaha in recent years. Utah, for example, took a flag that was a blue field with what appeared to be something akin to a state seal in the middle — sound familiar — and replaced it with a simpler design. In Utah's case, it was a background of red, white and blue with a hexagon in the middle that had a beehive in the middle of the hexagon.

Utah's nickname is the Beehive State.

Mississippi's new flag — which replaced a flag that incorporated the Confederate Battle Flag in its design — has fields of red and blue with vertical lines of gold, and at its center a magnolia flower. The southern state is nicknamed the Magnolia State, and the magnolia is its state flower.

While you're committing state flags to memory, save space for new flags in Maine and Pennsylvania. Both states have been in serious discussion to replace their longstanding flags with new banners.

One flag that has remained constant is Old Glory. Since Hawaii was added as the 50th state on Aug. 21, 1959, the 50-star and 13-stripe flag has flown officially in its current form since July 4, 1960. Unless Puerto Rico or Guam becomes a state, the U.S. Flag won't change anytime soon.

