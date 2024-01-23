All those Florida lawmakers who endorsed DeSantis for president? Expect re-endorsements

Exiting the Republican race for president was a two-part act for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. First was the actual dropping out, but equally important might have been his full-throated backing of Donald Trump.

That spurred calls for GOP unity and a new cascade of endorsements.

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, a former DeSantis devotee, didn't take long Sunday afternoon to jump on the "Trump train."

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Renner said the 2024 presidential election will be "one of the most consequential in our lifetime."

He then tweeted: "Do we continue on the path toward an economic recession and failed foreign policies under President Joe Biden, or do we take back control of our nation under the Republican values that have made our country the envy of the world?"

(For what it's worth, 76% of economists surveyed in a National Association for Business Economics poll released in December believe the chances of a recession in 2024 are less than 50%.)

Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, then wrote it's time to unite behind Trump.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, another former DeSantis backer, offered a similar sentiment: "Our party must unite and work together. I'm proud to stand with (DeSantis and Renner) to endorse President @realDonaldTrump."

At least 100 members of the Legislature had endorsed DeSantis last year, as had Cabinet members Ashley Moody, the attorney general, and CFO Jimmy Patronis. They, too, did an about-face, urging support for Trump on Sunday.

"It will take a strong leader with the fortitude not to blink, which is why I support President Trump as our nominee," Moody wrote on Twitter on Sunday night.

State Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, was among a small group of lawmakers who initially backed DeSantis, but switched to Trump at the Florida Freedom Summit in November when Barnaby was among about 10 lawmakers to share a stage with the former president.

Rep. Chase Tramont, R-Port Orange, wrote that it was one of his "highest honors" to have been a part of the DeSantis campaign.

"Time now to unite as a Party around President Trump to permanently evict Joe Biden," Tramont wrote on X.

Vic Baker, the Volusia County Republican state committeeman, said he expects there will be a lot of lawmakers endorsing Trump in the coming days.

Baker conducted a straw poll earlier this month of Volusia County Republican Executive Committee members. With 172 people voting, Trump won with 83%, about 70 points higher than DeSantis, who used to represent Volusia County in Congress.

Volusia GOP Chairman Paul Deering called Monday for a Feb. 13 special meeting of the executive committee to consider endorsing a presidential candidate.

Deering said the party did not consider an endorsement − which is legal under Rule 8 of the state party guidelines − before DeSantis' exit because he considered that would have been divisive.

"No. 1, everybody really loved Trump, or at least most of our party loved Trump, and most of our party loved our governor," Deering said. "That's still true today."

While some went for Trump, and others for DeSantis, the party's objective is to elect Republicans no matter who won.

"We want to frame it that we want to have (DeSantis') volunteers engage with us as soon as possible," Deering said.

While he acknowledged that the remaining GOP contender, Nikki Haley, is still in the race, Deering said he expects she has less than 10% of the Volusia Republicans' support. (Baker's survey showed Haley with just 2.3%)

"At this point, the governor has endorsed Donald Trump, and for us that is a clue," Deering said. "If the governor is ready to do that, and he's one of the two who most everyone in our party loves, it becomes very clear that we have to do what we believe will unite the party."

Baker said party unity is important, but the county party's endorsement is "a bit late," saying it's no longer necessary.

"It's not a game-changer," Baker said. "It's not leading the pack. It's following the trail."

Flagler County GOP Chairman Perry Mitrano said he anticipates the party will have a conversation about endorsing Trump at its Feb. 14 meeting.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: How many of 100 lawmakers who backed DeSantis will endorse Trump?