Those who invested in Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) a year ago are up 46%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) share price is up 45% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 19% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 11% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group was able to grow EPS by 0.5% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 45% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock. The fairly generous P/E ratio of 49.86 also points to this optimism.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Advanced Medical Solutions Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 46% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Advanced Medical Solutions Group scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

