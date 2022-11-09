Those who invested in AFFIN Bank Berhad (KLSE:AFFIN) a year ago are up 38%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the AFFIN Bank Berhad (KLSE:AFFIN) share price is 31% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 10% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 12% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for AFFIN Bank Berhad

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

AFFIN Bank Berhad was able to grow EPS by 323% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 31% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about AFFIN Bank Berhad as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 7.53.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that AFFIN Bank Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, AFFIN Bank Berhad's TSR for the last 1 year was 38%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

Story continues

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, AFFIN Bank Berhad's total shareholder return last year was 38%. And yes, that does include the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 8%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting AFFIN Bank Berhad on your watchlist. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AFFIN Bank Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for AFFIN Bank Berhad (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

We will like AFFIN Bank Berhad better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here