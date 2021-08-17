Those who invested in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) five years ago are up 144%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) share price has soared 140% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's down 1.5% in the last seven days.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Allied Motion Technologies managed to grow its earnings per share at 17% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 19% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Allied Motion Technologies has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Allied Motion Technologies' TSR for the last 5 years was 144%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Allied Motion Technologies shareholders are up 4.7% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 20% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Allied Motion Technologies (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

