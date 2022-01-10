Those who invested in Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) a year ago are up 107%

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM). Its share price is already up an impressive 103% in the last twelve months. It's also good to see the share price up 33% over the last quarter. It is also impressive that the stock is up 98% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting actually saw its earnings per share drop 34%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

We doubt the modest 1.6% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. However the year on year revenue growth of 26% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting the TSR over the last 1 year was 107%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Alpha Financial Markets Consulting rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 107% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That gain actually surpasses the 28% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

