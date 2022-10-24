Those who invested in Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) three years ago are up 79%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 78% during that period.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for Anglo-Eastern Plantations

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Anglo-Eastern Plantations moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Anglo-Eastern Plantations' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Anglo-Eastern Plantations shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.5% over one year. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.0% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

But note: Anglo-Eastern Plantations may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here