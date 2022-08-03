Those who invested in AnteoTech (ASX:ADO) three years ago are up 450%

Some AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 33% over the last three months. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 400% in that period. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

AnteoTech isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

AnteoTech's revenue trended up 51% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 71% per year, over the same period. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like AnteoTech can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered AnteoTech's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. We note that AnteoTech's TSR, at 450% is higher than its share price return of 400%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 2.7% in the twelve months, AnteoTech shareholders did even worse, losing 62%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 38%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AnteoTech better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for AnteoTech that you should be aware of.

