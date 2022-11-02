Those who invested in Apex Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:AHEALTH) five years ago are up 151%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Apex Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:AHEALTH) share price has soared 126% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In the last week the share price is up 1.9%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Apex Healthcare Berhad achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 18% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Apex Healthcare Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Apex Healthcare Berhad's TSR for the last 5 years was 151%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Apex Healthcare Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 20% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 20% per year, is even more impressive. Before forming an opinion on Apex Healthcare Berhad you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

