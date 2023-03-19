Those who invested in Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) three years ago are up 108%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) share price has soared 108% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 24% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Arbutus Biopharma made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Arbutus Biopharma saw its revenue grow at 72% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 28% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say Arbutus Biopharma is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Arbutus Biopharma returned a loss of 2.3% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 12%. What is more upsetting is the 7% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. While the losses are slowing we doubt many shareholders are happy with the stock. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Arbutus Biopharma that you should be aware of before investing here.

