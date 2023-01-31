Those who invested in Ashley Services Group (ASX:ASH) five years ago are up 528%

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) shares for the last five years, while they gained 318%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Ashley Services Group became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Ashley Services Group share price is up 61% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 28% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 17% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.03.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Ashley Services Group's TSR for the last 5 years was 528%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ashley Services Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 35% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 44% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ashley Services Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Ashley Services Group (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

