Those who invested in Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) three years ago are up 222%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) share price has soared 211% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! Then again, the 9.3% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 5.6% in the last month.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Ashtead Group was able to grow its EPS at 15% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 46% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Ashtead Group the TSR over the last 3 years was 222%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Ashtead Group shareholders are down 2.1% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 0.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 23% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Ashtead Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

