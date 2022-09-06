Those who invested in Australian Agricultural (ASX:AAC) three years ago are up 79%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Australian Agricultural Company Limited (ASX:AAC) share price is up 79% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 4.0% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 24% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Australian Agricultural moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Australian Agricultural shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Australian Agricultural better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Australian Agricultural (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

