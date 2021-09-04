Those who invested in Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) three years ago are up 310%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 24% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 310%. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Avid Technology moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Avid Technology has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Avid Technology has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 238% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 27%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Avid Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Avid Technology (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

