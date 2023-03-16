Those who invested in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) three years ago are up 49%

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last month. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. However, it's unlikely many shareholders are elated with the share price gain of 49% over that time, given the rising market.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Check out our latest analysis for Baidu

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Baidu was able to grow its EPS at 57% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Baidu has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Baidu's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Baidu shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 9.5% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 12%. What is more upsetting is the 8% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Baidu you should be aware of.

We will like Baidu better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Down Today

    United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) announced it expects to record a loss in the current quarter, and not the gain investors had expected, due to higher fuel prices and other issues. The warning has the entire industry under pressure, with shares of United and Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) down about 6% as of 11:56 a.m. ET. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) stock declined a more modest 0.5%.

  • The economist who won the Nobel for his work on bank runs breaks down SVB’s collapse—and his fears over what’s next

    Douglas Diamond warned in October that the Fed’s policies of raising rates at a brutal pace would trigger dangerously big losses in the bond portfolios of companies and banks. But SVB is to blame too.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • SVB Collapse: 'Big Short' Michael Burry Changes His Mind

    The legendary investor and hedge fund manager believes the current crisis of confidence around banks is not a "true danger."

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 33% That Is a Screaming Buy

    Investors looking for a growth stock can buy this fast-growing company at a relatively cheap valuation now.

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • 81% of Carl Icahn's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Stocks

    Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street, and he takes a value-investing approach similar to Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. This differs from Buffett, who buys undervalued stocks with the intention of holding them indefinitely. Investors can catch a glimpse of what Carl Icahn's investing in based on his most recent Form 13F filing.

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile Sells to T-Mobile in $1.3B Deal

    Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds has cut his first billion-dollar deal. Mint Mobile, the wireless firm that counts Reynolds as a minority owner, has been acquired by wireless giant T-Mobile in a deal that could value the startup firm at $1.35 billion (the actual payout will depend on the performance of the brands before and […]

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These highly profitable, time-tested stocks are perfect for conservative investors looking to grow their wealth.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • ‘It’s a big failure for us.’ Sweden’s largest pension fund invested in both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank before they failed

    “We need to learn something from that and take actions based upon the lessons learned," Alecta CEO Magnus Billing told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • 2 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While the sector can be volatile at times -- macroeconomic headwinds led the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index to plunge 40% last year -- those who held on saw these stocks start to rise again in 2023. Since the start of the year, the potential of high-growth industries, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), has sent a number of stocks trending up. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have risen 16% since Jan. 1, with reports the company plans to release a mixed-reality headset this year, rallying investors.

  • Credit Suisse's $54 billion lifeline gives global banks tentative respite

    Credit Suisse sought to shore up its liquidity and restore investor confidence on Thursday by borrowing up to $54 billion from Switzerland's central bank, after a slump in its shares had intensified fears of a global banking crisis. Following the bank's announcement, which came in the middle of the night in Zurich, Credit Suisse shares briefly bounced back from Wednesday's 25% wipe out, but ceded some ground by late morning. Credit Suisse is the first major global bank to be thrown an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis and its troubles have raised serious doubts over whether central banks will be able to sustain aggressive interest rate hikes.

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Suze Orman Says You Won't Lose Everything in a Stock Market Crash if You Do This

    It's fair to say that 2022 was a tough year for stock market investors. The good news, though, is that there's a simple step you can take to reduce the chances of losing a lot of money in a stock market crash. In a recent podcast episode, Orman addressed concerns about a stock market crash and told listeners that one of the most important things to do as an investor is make sure your holdings are diversified across the board.

  • 3 Chip Stocks Set to Buck the Trend

    Amidst the problems in the banking and finance sector, chip stocks have performed well. Earnings remain strong, and the technical areas in 3 stocks provide investors with an attractive risk-to-reward proposition.

  • 25 Largest Banks in the US by Asset Size

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 largest banks in the U.S. by asset size. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 10 largest banks in the U.S. by asset size. The collapse of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has sent shockwaves not just through the […]