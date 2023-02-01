Those who invested in Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) a year ago are up 97%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) share price is up 82% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 5.6% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Also impressive, the stock is up 75% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Bank of Georgia Group was able to grow EPS by 55% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 82% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Bank of Georgia Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Bank of Georgia Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Bank of Georgia Group, it has a TSR of 97% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Bank of Georgia Group rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 97% over the last year. And yes, that does include the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 24%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bank of Georgia Group you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

