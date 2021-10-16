Those who invested in Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) a year ago are up 15%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) share price is up 11% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 3.7% in the last three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for Black Hills

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Black Hills grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 18%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 11% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Black Hills as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Black Hills the TSR over the last 1 year was 15%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Black Hills provided a TSR of 15% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 5% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Black Hills that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • How much money YouTubers with 1 million subscribers make

    Creators who are a part of YouTube's Partner Program can monetize their YouTube videos with ads, with some receiving six-figure monthly paychecks.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • 3 Cryptos To Watch Closely During the Tail End of 2021

    Bitcoin has been on an uptick lately, but other cryptos are also worth keeping an eye on in the fourth quarter, many experts are saying. Explore: US Leads World Bitcoin Mining, Following China Mining...

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • 'Big Short' investor Burry says he's no longer betting against Tesla - CNBC

    Burry's Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing in mid-May it had put options on 800,100 Tesla shares as of the end of the first quarter. Based on Tesla's closing price of $667.93 at the end of the first quarter, the value of that many shares would have been about $534 million. "No, it was a trade," Burry was quoted as saying in an email to CNBC on Friday, when asked whether he was still shorting Tesla.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest owns more than 150 stocks, but here are three you want to buy and hold for the next decade.

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • SEC Approves Bitcoin ETF, Opening Crypto to Wider Investor Base

    After years of trial and error by would-be fund sponsors, cryptocurrency investing is finally opening up to the masses with the tacit U.S. approval of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund. ProShares, which filed for its Bitcoin Strategy ETF this past summer, may be the first to launch next week. Proponents of a bitcoin ETF believe the product will be more widely accessible for individuals interested in bitcoin than the actual cryptocurrency by giving investors a regulated alternative to the underlying digital asset.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • This Self-Storage Real Estate Investment Fund Has a 22% Target Annual Return

    The latest offering on RealCrowd’s real estate investment platform is for a self-storage fund with a 22% target internal rate of return (IRR). The $50 million fund is targeting a portfolio of both value-added and new development self-storage opportunities to produce cash flow and substantial capital gains. Investment Strategy: The fund’s sponsor, Ziff Real Estate Partners, intends to acquire a diverse portfolio of roughly 15 high-quality self-storage properties through the ground-up development

  • If I Could Buy Just One Investment, This Would Be It

    This investment alone would provide diversification and a good chance at earning a reasonable return.

  • I inherited annuities from my dad — how can I avoid being double taxed?

    Q.: Hi Dan, I am the beneficiary of several nonqualified annuities that my father had. The companies holding these annuities are saying that the cost basis is undetermined. How can I avoid being double taxed on the amount my father paid for these annuities with after tax money?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • 3 Stocks to Buy on Rising Cloud Infrastructure Spending

    The cloud-based service market that includes IaaS and SaaS has been growing in importance since the coronavirus outbreak, which is helping companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL).

  • 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Lawrence Hawkins’ Prosight Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 pharmaceutical stocks to buy according to Lawrence Hawkins’ Prosight Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Hawkins’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Lawrence Hawkins’ Prosight Capital. Lawrence Hawkins, the managing partner of Dallas-based […]