Those who invested in BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN) three years ago are up 988%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 34% in the last quarter. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 988% in that time. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that BrainChip Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years BrainChip Holdings saw its revenue grow at 110% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 122% per year, over the same period. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like BrainChip Holdings can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.6% in the twelve months, BrainChip Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 55%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 22%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that BrainChip Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

