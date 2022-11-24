Those who invested in BSP Financial Group (ASX:BFL) a year ago are up 28%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) share price is 14% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 5.0% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

BSP Financial Group was able to grow EPS by 17% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 14% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about BSP Financial Group as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.30.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of BSP Financial Group, it has a TSR of 28% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

BSP Financial Group boasts a total shareholder return of 28% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with BSP Financial Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

