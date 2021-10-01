Those who invested in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) a year ago are up 44%

A diverse portfolio of stocks will always have winners and losers. But the goal is to pick stocks that do better than average. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 33% beating the market return of 28% (not including dividends). Zooming out, the stock is actually down 14% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, BTB Real Estate Investment Trust actually shrank its EPS by 55%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

Absent any improvement, we don't think a thirst for dividends is pushing up the BTB Real Estate Investment Trust's share price. And at a glance the languishing revenue does not impress, though a closer look might help explain the market optimism.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust, it has a TSR of 44% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 44% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

