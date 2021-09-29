Those who invested in BWX (ASX:BWX) three years ago are up 33%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) shareholders have seen the share price rise 30% over three years, well in excess of the market return (18%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 11% , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last three years, BWX failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 4.7% (annualized).

Companies are not always focussed on EPS growth in the short term, and looking at how the share price has reacted, we don't think EPS is the most important metric for BWX at the moment. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Languishing at just 0.8%, we doubt the dividend is doing much to prop up the share price. It could be that the revenue growth of 11% per year is viewed as evidence that BWX is growing. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that BWX has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling BWX stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for BWX the TSR over the last 3 years was 33%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

BWX provided a TSR of 11% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 1.3% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with BWX , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

